ASE to Offer Free Webinar on ADAS Calibration

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “ADAS Calibration – Do It Right and Document What You Do!”

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), such as lane departure, automatic emergency braking and even autonomous driving features, are becoming more common in today’s vehicles. While these systems deliver a major leap forward in safety, ADAS-equipped vehicles are still involved in collisions. When these systems need repair or replacement, they must be calibrated. It’s critical that a proper calibration is performed, and since the repair shop will be the first location scrutinized should something go wrong, the shop must keep detailed records of what was performed and how it was performed.

This webinar, presented by Brent Johnson, director of global product management for collision at Vehicle Service Group, will stress using proper procedures and go through some of the details that must be recorded and practices for recording them. The goal of the webinar is to provide attendees with a basic foundation for correct calibrations and recordkeeping.

For more information or to register, click here.

