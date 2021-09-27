ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Plastic Headlight Repair

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. ET titled, “Plastic Headlight Tab Repair with Nitrogen Plastic Welder.”

Headlights today are becoming more expensive and are often discarded because of a broken mounting tab. Kurt Lammon and his team at Polyvance will present a repair of a broken plastic headlight tab using a nitrogen plastic welder. The webinar will combine a theoretical overview with an actual, live repair of a headlight tab.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.