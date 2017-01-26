Body Shop Business
Ask the Expert: Why Do Insurers Do What They Do?

Barrett Smith

Barrett Smith,author

Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities; his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.

I’ve noticed lately that the service our customers are receiving from insurers has gotten poorer with less concern by insurers for customer satisfaction. The delays in inspections and denials and/or underpayments of recommended processes have increased. This has gotten increasingly worse since we removed ourselves from DRPs. One would think they would try to earn the customer’s trust rather than aggravate and run them off!

We’ve received increasing complaints of customer frustration and dissatisfaction, especially when the consumer declines to take their damaged vehicle to an insurer’s recommended repairer.

One would think with today’s emphasis on customer satisfaction and immense competition that insurers would be vying to earn the trust and confidence of the consumer. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, and the only reasons for this behavior I can think of are:

  • Consumers are receiving less than adequate service from the insurer in a concerted effort to punish them (and the shop) for not participating in the insurer’s DRP. Insurers think long-term, and they know that if they can get away with it long enough, their efforts will begin to change consumer and repairer behavior.
  • The insurer’s goal appears to be to teach the consumer a lesson to ensure that the next time they or someone they have influence over will choose to go to a DRP provider.
  • It’s well known that insurers gain added discounts and concessions from their DRP service providers. Furthermore, participating shops are often encouraged to bypass recommended processes and use “alternative” parts. Most often, these DRP shops are encouraged to not inform the consumer other than providing mandated notations within an estimate the average consumer fails to decipher and/or understand.
  • If the majority of high volume-low value insurers conduct business in this manner, the pool of customers virtually remains the same. As a customer becomes disgruntled with one high-volume low-value insurer, they may stay or go to the next high-volume low-value carrier who promises to save them money and so on. “Insurance” is like a parachute: Its quality and performance is undetermined until it’s needed most!

Steering

It appears that over the past several years, insurers have become increasingly brazen in their efforts to steer customers to their preferred repairers and even moreso in their activities to punish those who refuse. This is due to the lack of awareness and oversight by state and governmental agencies that are responsible for governing insurers’ conduct and practices. Like a child taking cookies from the cookie jar, this lack of oversight and accountability has encouraged many insurers to step up their efforts and become more egregious and overzealous in their claim cost containment efforts.

The failure of many consumers and repairers to report such activities to the appropriate governing bodies leaves these state and federal agencies with little historical data to support the few who do make complaints. In speaking with state insurance commissioners and others at the state level, I hear that if they had more complaints they would investigate them, but they have few and see them as occasional rather than as a pattern of insurer conduct. Of course, this provides no deterrent for an insurer to change their behavior and likely encourages more of the same (take more cookies).

The following is a quote from a customer at one of my coaching/consulting client’s shops treatment and sent them the following email: “You stated [insurer] is not going to pay for the $1,022.33 discrepancy to have my vehicle repaired at the shop of my choice. You also stated, ‘This is what happens when you choose to go outside the preferred shops.’”

Customer Education

The solution is for you and others to inform your customers as to the reason for the insurer’s lack of service and encourage them to report their complaints with their state agencies so that this information can be collected. Only when enough cases are filed and a pattern of conduct is established will the governing agencies investigate. And even then, there is no guarantee a remedy will be sought.

Ultimately, it will be up to the independent, quality-oriented repairer to develop internal policies/procedures to properly and effectively inform and edify their customers and community members to help bring such issues to light and encourage a positive change in behaviors of all involved. There are methods to do this, and it starts with properly branding/marketing your company within your marketplace. Note: Being “the only one” is not necessarily a bad thing!

  • Bill Fowler

    Before I sold my business and retired, I had many customers tell me that they felt like they were being punished by S…. F… for not going where they were told to. When aggressive attempts at steering failed, ridiculously deficient estimates, multiple supplements, excessive delays, erratic payments and threats to stop rental car payments were common, despite the obvious fact that all the delays and confusion were the fault of the insurance company. I got in the habit of documenting cycle times and less than half was actually devoted to making progress with repairs, the rest was waiting on insurance companies. All my customers were made aware.

    Why do they continue to do it? Because they can. Who’s going to stop them? Corrupt insurance commissioners look the other way, especially when they are elected rather than appointed and insurance companies contribute substantial amounts to their election campaigns. Consumers don’t often report abuses or are afraid to sign affidavits or testify for fear of retribution. Shops often times don’t report it for the same reason.

    Many insurance companies have reduced staff levels to a ridiculously deficient number and have become increasingly dependent on and insistent on DRP referrals to assume administrative responsibilities, so they have but two choices, restore staffing levels to numbers sufficient to process claims expeditiously or intimidate their insureds into doing as they are told under the guise of “customer convenience”. They do as they always do, take the course that costs the least and benefits them the most. Threats and intimidation are free and have worked thus far.

    Consumer awareness is the only thing that will put the brakes on this behavior. When shops start involving customers in the process more, as well as directing them to insurance companies that actually are more consumer oriented, loss of revenue will get the attention of the worst offenders. Money is the only thing they care about and customers need to stop believing in the fantasy that the insurance company is actually dedicated to what is in the best interest of consumers.

    • Well stated and you are spot on in that repairers need to involve their customers in their own repair and expose the insurer’s bad behavior.
      “Only When the Risks Begin To Outweigh the Rewards Will Behaviors Begin to Change!”

      It’s unfortunate that you’re no longer in the industry…it needs more like you!
      Regards!

      • Bill Fowler

        I may not still be in the industry, but the industry is still in me. Exposing the fraud and making consumers aware of the behavior insurance companies engage in is now my mission. The problem comes in when trying to find a forum. No printed media outside a few industry publications that consumers don’t read will touch any story that exposes insurance companies? Why? Fear or reprisal and loss of advertising revenue. Broadcast media? Even worse. Few are aware of the threats CNN was subjected to when they ran their expose’ a few years back. What have you seen on T.V. about the fraudulent behavior our “Good Neighbors” have been engaged in? Does the Avery Decision ring a bell, Judge Karmeier’s surreptitious campaign contributions, the billion dollars the Federal Government and State of Mississippi were forced to shoulder after Katrina? Ever see a word of that on T.V.? Consumers have no idea what is actually going on.

        Now, we have the passenger safety issues that result from shoddy repairs at insurer direction. Why do they do it? Because all the liability falls to the shop that is either complicit, ignorant or afraid to stand their ground, being labeled a “problem shop”. The insurance company has succeeded in orchestrating a scheme that allows them to commit the crime and leave no fingerprints.

        Because shops have traditionally dealt with the insurance company in behalf of the consumer, under the pretense of negotiating through the madness, shielding them from the incompetence and aggressive behavior that we see every day, consumers are completely oblivious to what actually transpires; we have put ourselves in the position of being vilified when we try to do what is in the consumer’s best interest, with insurance companies emerging as the “protectors”.

        Shops are the only ones that can expose the bad, no criminal, behavior. They have to provide documentation of manufacturer repair procedure to their customers, highlighting the areas of safety concerns. Pre and post repair scans. no used sheet metal when it is composed of alloys that make them dangerous to reuse, proper welding equipment, proper sectioning, certifications, etc.. Although a complex subject, most consumers are intelligent enough to get it. Then suggest that the customer require that any insurance company they are dealing with, as well as any shop they are considering, to sign an agreement that they will strictly adhere to manufacturer repair protocol. If they refuse, ask for an explanation as to why.

        If they refuse, the informed consumer has the information to determine for themselves what is actually going on. They have no idea at this point that they can choose between a safe repair and a cheap one. It’s time that they know and only shops can educate them.

        • Bill Fowler

          Since I am now retired, I have plenty of time to ponder things and reflect on the past. I still find amusement in the customers that would come into my shop,all giddy with excitement at the prospect that they could get their car repaired, their deductible saved and put money in their pocket to boot. I would just sit there and listen to their plan then comment, “I’m betting this is the first time you have been in an accident in a long time, if ever. Am I right? Let me ask you this: Do you have health insurance?” “Yes” “Ever had occasion to use it?” “Yes” “Has it been your experience that your insurance company paid for all the necessary tests, procedures and medications, or did they substitute less effective medications because they are cheaper, refuse some tests and procedures and not always pay at 100% for the ones they did approve?” “Yes” “Well consider this: If they don’t care enough about you to keep you healthy, what makes you think they give a $#1t about your car? Just like at the doctor’s office, I will be happy to provide the best for you that I can, but I won’t be saving your deductible, putting money in your pocket, and what your insurance company won’t pay, I’m looking to you.” Amazingly, many people were in shock but left their cars for me to repair.

          • You both are correct of course but the only thing I see working in my small part of the world is informing customers one at a time. Let the insurers prove me right or do right, one or the other. Fight the good fight gents and if something I can do to help comes up you know how to get me.

          • Bob Juniper

            I severely punish insurers when they don’t do the right thing. I have about a dozen ways. They are really slow learners but eventually they get it.

