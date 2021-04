CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

The webinar, “The Future of Auto Glass Repair & Recalibration,” is scheduled for May 20 at 1 p.m. CST.

AASP/NJ Members Learn About Labor Rates, Estimate Audit Tools

At a recent virtual meeting, AASP/NJ welcomed Richard and Sam Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research, who gave attendees the latest information regarding their New Jersey labor rate survey results.

