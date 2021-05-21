Connect with us

News

Association News

on

SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to BOT

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The update features crowd-sourced, end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Members Gain Insight into ADAS at Meeting

Representatives of Hunter Engineering discussed how ADAS technology evolved, how it is changing the way repairs are performed and what is coming down the pike.

Read more here.

AASP/MA Explores Labor Rates at Membership Meeting

Richard and Sam Valenzuela of NABR provided an update on labor rate information for Massachusetts shops.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Specialty Products Company Launches New Alignment Training

News: AkzoNobel Kicks Off Paint the Future Challenge

News: Professionals Auto Body Named Subaru-Certified Collision Center

News: Axalta Names 2020 All-Pro Teacher of the Year

Advertisement

on

Association News

on

New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

Video: VIDEO: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19, Part 2

News: Videos of the Week

News: Association News

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Standox

Standox
Contact: Katie HenwoodFax: 734-454-4983
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Batting Your Shops Poor Air Supply
Connect
BodyShop Business