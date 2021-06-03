Connect with us

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

WIN Launches New WINConnect Program

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new program is designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members.

Read more here.

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Collision

CIECA announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “The Future of AI in the Collision Industry,” is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 1 p.m. CST.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Kyle Fickler of Driven Racing Oil has been elected chairman-elect and will help the SEMA Board of Directors lead the association over the next several years.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: CarMax Hiring 1,800 Automotive Service Professionals Nationwide

Consolidators: Driven Brands Collision Launches “Collision Buzz” Podcast

News: Pro Spot Announces Warranty Extension for i4S Spot Welder

Consolidators: Maaco Launches New National ‘The Upside of Uh-Ohs’ Campaign

Advertisement

on

Association News

on

CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CIF Announces Axalta as Annual Donor

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Sponsored Content: Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Sunmight USA

Sunmight USA
Contact: Don NamFax: 714-952-1307Phone: 714-952-5020
14943 Desman Rd., La Mirada CA 90638
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business