Association News

This 31st edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared from the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.

Read more here.

ABAT to Hold Regional Meeting Featuring Tim Ronak

Ronak will discuss new collision repair procedures related to ADAS that are confusing the billing process and how to navigate this with insurers.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ June Meeting to Feature Barrett Smith of ADE

At the meeting, Smith will share “out-of-the-box” solutions that will help collision repairers run better businesses.

Read more here.