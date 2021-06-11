Association News

Connect with us

Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024

This 31st edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared from the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging consumer and industry trends, international market performance and more.

ABAT to Hold Regional Meeting Featuring Tim Ronak

Ronak will discuss new collision repair procedures related to ADAS that are confusing the billing process and how to navigate this with insurers.

AASP/NJ June Meeting to Feature Barrett Smith of ADE

At the meeting, Smith will share “out-of-the-box” solutions that will help collision repairers run better businesses.

