Association News - BodyShop Business

Established in 1986, Reed Appraisers primarily focuses on insurance settlement/vehicle fair market valuation disputes, as well as provides damage appraisals and repair estimates.

AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

“OEM Certification Success: Dos and Don’ts” will be presented by Dave Gruskos of Reliable Automotive Equipment on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Pros

SEMA has launched a new online education library to provide the automotive aftermarket with easy and affordable year-round access to experts and leaders.

