Auto Body Association News

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Blair Calvo says ASA’s new model will allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Following more than 30 years of service to SEMA, President and CEO Chris Kersting will be stepping down at the end of January 2022.

Read more here.

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

The Young Executives Network (YEN), a SEMA group dedicated to cultivating talent in the automotive aftermarket, is now the Future Leaders Network (FLN).

Read more here.

SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

SCRS will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in the Sunrise Room at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak in Phoenix, Ariz.

Read more here.

