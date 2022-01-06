Auto Body Association News

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on ‘New Normal’ in Collision
News
Association News
ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022
Blair Calvo says ASA’s new model will allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels.
SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting
Following more than 30 years of service to SEMA, President and CEO Chris Kersting will be stepping down at the end of January 2022.
SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand
The Young Executives Network (YEN), a SEMA group dedicated to cultivating talent in the automotive aftermarket, is now the Future Leaders Network (FLN).
SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19
SCRS will be hosting an open board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in the Sunrise Room at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak in Phoenix, Ariz.
