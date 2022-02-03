News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
Association News
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy
Brandon Laur of CCi Global Technologies will talk about data privacy and security trends and how they will impact the collision industry and customers.
SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel
SEMA Launch Pad will be featured for the first time on a nationwide television special on Feb. 13 on the History Channel.
AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections
The event will be presented via Zoom by Tim Ronak of AkzoNobel on Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
