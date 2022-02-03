 Association News
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Association News

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Videos of the Week

on

PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske
Advertisement
The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

The Importance of Measuring Today's Vehicles (VIDEO)

With the introduction of exotic metals in today's vehicles, the way collision energy is absorbed in the vehicle structure has changed.

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

News: PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Brandon Laur of CCi Global Technologies will talk about data privacy and security trends and how they will impact the collision industry and customers.

Read more here.

SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel

SEMA Launch Pad will be featured for the first time on a nationwide television special on Feb. 13 on the History Channel.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

The event will be presented via Zoom by Tim Ronak of AkzoNobel on Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Legislation: U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

Associations: CIECA Announces 2022 Board of Trustees Officers

News: AkzoNobel Extends Partnership with McLaren Racing

News: Is It Your Turn to Win Guess the Car?

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business