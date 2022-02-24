Association News

Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

Click Here to Read More

The conference will be a hybrid experience, with the in-person event held in Greenville, S.C., from May 2-4, 2022.

Read more here.

Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

More than 29 Massachusetts auto body shop owners voiced concerns about the collapse of their small family businesses.

Read more here.

NORTHEAST Show to Include Panel Discussion on Labor Rates

Panelists will share real-world experiences and discuss past, present and future initiatives to address the labor rate crisis.

Read more here.