Connect with us

Associations

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of Events

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The SCRS has recognized Toyota Wholesale Parts for their support of the 2020 RDE series and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit.

Read more here.

ASA Affiliates Unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference

ASA will host its first multi-day virtual conference and expo April 30-May 1, 2021.

Read more here.

SCRS Announces Annual Raffle Winner

The SCRS announced that James Rodis was randomly selected as the winner of a prize package donated by Reliable Automotive Equipment (RAE) valued at over $19,500.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS Hosts Weekly BOT Demonstrations

Associations: AASP/NJ Elects New Member to Board of Directors

Associations: Association News

Associations: AkzoNobel Once Again Commits as Diamond Sponsor of WIN

Advertisement

on

Association News

on

SCRS Recognizes Toyota for Support of Events

on

ASA Affiliates Unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference

on

SCRS Announces Annual Raffle Winner
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: Association News

News: Manufacturer Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Ford, I-CAR Announce Expanded Training for HEVs and BEVs

Video: VIDEO: ADAS Systems
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Eurovac Inc.

Eurovac Inc.
Contact: Rob RetterPhone: 416-744-4276Phone: 416-744-8079
44 Milvan Dr, Ontario M9l 1Z3
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect