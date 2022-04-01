News: Team PRP Expands Denver Hub
News
Association News
ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022
The Equipment and Tool Institute, one of the most respected associations in the automotive aftermarket, announced it is marking its 75th anniversary in 2022.
Read more here.
SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build
The new campaign seeks to highlight successful women in the automotive industry while also attracting and supporting more females to pursue careers in the field.
Read more here.
WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners
The Women’s Industry Network announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.
Read more here.
CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its first standards release of the year, the 2022R1, will be available to members on April 20, 2022.
Read more here.
AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards
The AASP/NJ presented the Second Annual Young Technician Awards to two promising young technicians on March 19 during the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.
Read more here.