Association News

The Equipment and Tool Institute, one of the most respected associations in the automotive aftermarket, announced it is marking its 75th anniversary in 2022.

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

The new campaign seeks to highlight successful women in the automotive industry while also attracting and supporting more females to pursue careers in the field.

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.