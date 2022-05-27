 Association News
  May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Collision Repairers Talk Solutions at AASP/NJ Town Hall Meeting

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant said based on what was said, the collision industry is fed up with how insurers are dealing with auto body shops at the present time.

Read more here.

HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year

The HD Repair Forum recognized Mark Polzin, owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto, as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

SEMA announced the results of their 2022 Board of Directors election, with Rich Butler of R&R Marketing Consultants, Norris Marshall of BluePrint Engines, Kathryn Reinhardt of 4WP/ Pro Comp and Melanie White of Hellwig Products elected to serve on the board.

Read more here.

