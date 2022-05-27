Association News

Click Here to Read More

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant said based on what was said, the collision industry is fed up with how insurers are dealing with auto body shops at the present time.

HD Repair Forum Recognizes Collision Repairer of the Year

The HD Repair Forum recognized Mark Polzin, owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto, as the Collision Repairer of the Year at its spring HD Repair Forum.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

SEMA announced the results of their 2022 Board of Directors election, with Rich Butler of R&R Marketing Consultants, Norris Marshall of BluePrint Engines, Kathryn Reinhardt of 4WP/ Pro Comp and Melanie White of Hellwig Products elected to serve on the board.