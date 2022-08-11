 Association News
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

  Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  May 03, 2022

Reader's Choice 2022: Auto Body

  Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Products: Bosch Releases 5.0 Software Update for ADS and ADS X Scan Tools 

News: Lemonade Selects Mitchell to Support Entry into U.S. Auto Insurer Market

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2022

The HD Repair Forum announced that its advisory board recently welcomed four new board members.

Read more here.

SEMA Praises Latest Restoration Efforts at Bonneville Salt Flats

Two large breaches to the dike were repaired so that no salt brine pumped onto Bonneville during the winter months will inadvertently flow into the Salduro Loop instead of onto the racing venue.

Read more here.

SEMA to Recognize Automotive Influencer of the Year

The new SEMA Automotive Influencer of the Year award will honor an influencer who has built an engaged audience and uses his or her platform to positively impact car enthusiasts of all ages.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting Featuring Aaron Schulenburg

Schulenburg will discuss the Blueprint Optimization Tool, utilizing repair procedures and documentation, the DEG and employee benefits programs.

Read more here.

