Association News

Click Here to Read More

The California Autobody Association will be holding a meeting on labor rates and what you can do about them on Sept. 20, 2022 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif.

Read more here.

SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study

The project will study the delta between the time necessary to perform a full refinish on a panel and the time necessary to blend the panel.

Read more here.