Association News

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members
The SCRS has announced the availability of unique new health solutions available exclusively for its members.
Read more here.
AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Meeting Mixes Car Enthusiasm, Education
The meeting, which will be held at Car Lofts vehicle storage facility and social club, will feature guest speaker Aaron Schulenburg of SCRS.
Read more here.
WIN Expands 2022-2023 Scholarship Program
The restructuring is designed to attract more students and increase the number of awards every year.
Read more here.