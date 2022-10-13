 Association News
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Association News

on

Consolidator Report

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year
Advertisement

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors

Paladin’s 19 popular factory pack colors are offered in a 2K acrylic polyurethane technology.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Association News

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

This year’s sponsorship campaign is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain and advance women in the collision repair industry. 

Read more here.

SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

SCRS has recognized Snap-on Equipment companies, including Car-O-Liner and John Bean, as prominent supporters of the association’s SEMA Show activities.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

The AASP/NJ will be presenting the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award to an up-and-coming technician employed by a member shop at its annual meeting.

Advertisement

Read more here.

SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has hired Karen Bailey-Chapman to lead its Washington, D.C., office as senior vice president, public and government affairs.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Names Richard Fish Franchisee of the Year

Associations: SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Associations: SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs

News: NABC to Hand Out Awards, Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business