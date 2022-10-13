Association News

SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

The Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision repair industry.

WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

This year’s sponsorship campaign is vital to the organization’s goal to attract, retain and advance women in the collision repair industry.

SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

SCRS has recognized Snap-on Equipment companies, including Car-O-Liner and John Bean, as prominent supporters of the association’s SEMA Show activities.

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

The AASP/NJ will be presenting the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award to an up-and-coming technician employed by a member shop at its annual meeting.