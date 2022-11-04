Association News

Click Here to Read More

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars, was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award.

Read more here.

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

The SCRS has recognized Enterprise for their continued support of the 2022 RDE series, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program.