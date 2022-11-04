 Association News
I-CAR Recognized for New Hands-on EV and ADAS Training

on

Collision Schools Receive $436,000 in CREF Benchmark Grants

on

Classic Adds Third Location in N.C., Expands Again in Texas
The Road to AAPEX, Episode 6: The End of the Road

Now there’s just one question left to answer: Did Joe and the Caddy make it to Las Vegas for AAPEX?

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 3

How to quickly search for and find OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards

Click Here to Read More
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award

Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars, was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award. 

Read more here.

Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education

The SCRS has recognized Enterprise for their continued support of the 2022 RDE series, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program.

Read more here.

CCC Sponsors 2022 RDE and OEM Summit

SCRS has recognized CCC Intelligent Solutions as a masters level sponsor of the Repairer Driven Education series.

Read more here.

In this article:
