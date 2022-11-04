Association News

News: I-CAR Recognized for New Hands-on EV and ADAS Training
WIN Opens Nominations for 2023 MIW Awards
The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that nominations for its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 and will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
AASP/NJ Hands Out Russ Robson Award
Patrick Crome, a Mercer County Vocational School student employed by Compact Kars, was named the recipient of the 2022 Russ Robson Scholarship Award.
Enterprise Expands Support of 2022 Repairer Driven Education
The SCRS has recognized Enterprise for their continued support of the 2022 RDE series, the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit and the digital delivery of the RDE program.