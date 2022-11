Click Here to Read More

Content creator and world-renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen was named winner of the first annual SEMA Automotive Influencer of the Year award.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Names Lee’s Garage Body Shop of the Year

The AASP/NJ presented the New Jersey Automotive/Stan Wilson Body Shop of the Year award to Paul Sgro of Lee’s Garage in West Long Branch.

Read more here.