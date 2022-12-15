 Association News - BodyShop Business
3M, IBIS Extend Longstanding Partnership
Stellantis/FCA Forward-Facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.

Auto Body Consolidation Outlook for 2023, Part 1

Jason Stahl reviews the history of consolidation to see what it might foretell in 2023.

News

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

E-Nikio Appraisals Joins CEICA as Corporate Member

E-Nikio employs 19 appraisers and specializes in collision repair operations/repair plans, insurance claims, diminished value, fair market valuations and pre-purchase inspections.

Read more here.

WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference May 1-2, 2023.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

The annual survey set out to give repairers the opportunity to share their views on challenges related to the labor rate, technician shortage, photo estimating, insurance steering, ADAS calibrations and more.

Read more here.

