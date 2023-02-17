Association News

WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students
WIN has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients.
Read more here.
ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus
ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.
Read more here.
AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars March 17-19
The AASP/NJ announced that there will be an opportunity to win $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars at the 2023 NORTHEAST Show to be applied toward any purchase at the show.
Read more here.