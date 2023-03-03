Association News

ABAT Educates Legislators on Safe Repairs

Collision repairers from all over the Lone Star State showed up in Austin on Feb. 23 to educate legislators on ABAT’s Safe Repair bill and Fair Appraisal bill.

Read more here.

CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

CIECA announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill.

Read more here.

CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

Read more here.