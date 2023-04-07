 Association News - BodyShop Business

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

News

AutoBolt Releases New Report on Auto Glass ADAS and Technology

AutoBolt, a new auto glass part lookup service, announced it has released a 2023 Auto Glass ADAS and Technology Report.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AutoBolt, a new auto glass part lookup service, announced it has released a 2023 Auto Glass ADAS and Technology Report that outlines:

The growth in ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry

Size of the market for ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry (it’s a $1B industry)

Certified Collision Group Announces New Logo

CCG is bolstering and modernizing its brand — and that includes embracing a new logo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Team Penske and PPG Build on Longtime Partnership

Team Penske and PPG have announced a multi-year extension of their agreement across the team’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of March 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers