Association News - BodyShop Business

Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

