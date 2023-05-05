Association News

NORTHEAST Show Panel Discusses Shops Dropping DRPs

“Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” covered in part how many shops are moving away from the DRP model.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry.

Read more here.

CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard’s mission is to simplify key performance indicators for collision repair facilities to access and understand.

Read more here.