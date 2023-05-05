 Association News

Association News

Association news from the week of May 1.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NORTHEAST Show Panel Discusses Shops Dropping DRPs

“Slaying the Dragon: Manageable Actions for Shop Success” covered in part how many shops are moving away from the DRP model.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The Auto Care Association has announced the formation of a new advisory committee that focuses on environmental sustainability in the auto care industry.

Read more here.

CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard’s mission is to simplify key performance indicators for collision repair facilities to access and understand.  

Read more here.

OEMs

GM Honors Automotive Techs on National Skilled Trades Day

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales is recognizing the vital role that the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across GM dealerships bring to the GM owner experience.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In recognition of National Skilled Trades Day, celebrated on the first Wednesday in May each year, General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) is recognizing the vital role that the more than 40,000 skilled auto technicians across GM dealerships bring to the GM owner experience.

Through Bring Us Your Talent, GM’s marketing initiative to help GM dealers recruit and train new talent to fill the technician gap, unique career stories and journeys will be shared across several GM platforms including:

Auto Glass Now Expands with 10 New Locations

Every location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that AirPro Diagnostics committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

Semiannual specification update includes new and existing models.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ASE Announces New EV Testing and Certification Program

ASE has announced the creation of new EV standards as well as two new tests for all EV vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SATA Announces BBQ Kit Spring Promotion

SATA will be giving out a BBQ kit (while supplies last) with the purchase of any version of the SATAjet X 5500.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers