Association news from the week of May 29.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CIECA Announces Speakers for 2023 CONNEX Conference

This year’s theme is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”, and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

Read more here.

NHTSA Proposes AEB Requirements for New Vehicles

The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would require automatic emergency braking (AEB) and pedestrian AEB systems on passenger cars and light trucks. The proposed rule is expected to dramatically reduce crashes associated with pedestrians and rear-end crashes.   

Read Full Article

Hyundai Announces EV Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture in U.S.

Hyundai Motor Group and LGES signed a memorandum of understanding to produce EV batteries in the U.S. and further accelerate Hyundai’s electrification efforts in North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell, Caliber Sign License Agreement

The agreement gives all current and future Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a PDR calculator and miScore.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Remains Steadfast in Support of Military Families

This past Memorial Day, Maaco reflected on the heroic military families it has come across through the years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Orlando Families

The NABC, along with GEICO and Classic Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando women.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces Sherwin-Williams as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that Sherwin-Williams has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers