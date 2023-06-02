Association News

CIECA Announces Speakers for 2023 CONNEX Conference

This year’s theme is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”, and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

