Association News

WMABA Partners with CARS Cooperative

WMABA has partnered with the CARS Cooperative to offer members a program of cash rewards and discounts.

Read more here.

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Electric Vehicles

CIECA announced it will be holding a CIECAST webinar on “Preparing for the EV Revolution” on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. CST.

Read more here.

WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

The WMABA announced it is once again seeking labor rate information from collision repairers in the Mid-Atlantic market.

Read more here.

