1Collision has announced the addition of Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona to its nationwide network.

Established in January 2023, the family-owned and operated business was founded by Dennis Kennealy, who has 30 years of industry experience, and Ryan Cochran, who has a background in commercial real estate development. Kennealy said Cochran’s background will be vital as Valley Collision looks to expand its footprint in the metro Phoenix area and beyond.