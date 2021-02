Click Here to Read More

The seminar is titled, “ADAS: The Future is NOW,” and will be held for AASP/NJ members via Zoom on Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

ABPA Opposes Washington OE Repair Procedures Bill

The ABPA has opposed Washington House Bill 1428, which would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

