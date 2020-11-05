Association News

Connect with us

ABPA Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

The Automotive Body Parts Association’s 2021 Annual Meeting & Trade Show will be held April 13-16 at the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Read more here.

WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is kicking off its 2021 sponsorship campaign in November 2020 and will continue through the spring of 2021.

Read more here.

Rutgers Law Professor Discusses Insurance Issues with AASP/NJ

Rutgers law professor Jay Feinman’s discussion addressed the ongoing claim settlement issues body shops experience with various insurance companies.

Read more here.

Ford Executive to Discuss EVs in Next CIECA Webinar

Mark Kaufman, global director of electrification for Ford, will present “The Future of Electric Vehicles” on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. CST.

Read more here.

