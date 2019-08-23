Body Shop Business
Associations Endorse OEM Procedures as Standard of Repair

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced a collaborative effort with the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP), the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and a consortium of state and regional associations representing the collision repair industry to establish industry-wide recognition of the documented OEM repair procedure as the standard of repair.

It is the position of all undersigned organizations that if a vehicle manufacturer documents a repair procedure as required, recommended or otherwise necessary as a result of damage or repair, that those published procedures would be the standard of repair. Disregarding a documented procedure that is made available to the industry creates undue and avoidable exposure to the consumer’s safety and liability to the repair facility performing the repair.

As such, we support efforts that aim to ensure consumers are properly indemnified for repair operations and procedures in accordance with documented technical procedures to repair the vehicle as issued by the original vehicle manufacturer.

The statement and the full list of signing organizations can be found here.

For additional associations that wish to be added as an endorsing organization, email [email protected]

