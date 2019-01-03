Assured Performance Appoints Chris Nichols Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives

Assured Performance has announced the appointment of Chris Nichols as vice president of sales and strategic initiatives. Nichols will assume responsibility for all sales activities, new product and service line introduction, and strategic growth initiatives.

Nichols has been in the collision and automotive coatings space for over 25 years and most recently held roles at FinishMaster as business director and previously at NAPA Auto Parts, where he was national director for Paint, Body & Equipment. He will be applying his extensive knowledge and experience to help drive sales to key accounts and other major initiatives planned for the future.

“I am thrilled to join the Assured Performance team and look forward to this opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to build on the outstanding foundation Assured Performance has established,” said Nichols. “We have a vast array of tools to now offer the collision industry. It is exciting to drive these game-changing initiatives into the industry and empower our partners and Network shops in 2019 and beyond.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Chris is a great addition to our team and is joining at a major period of growth for Assured Performance. Chris adds a critical skill set and extensive knowledge with a proven track record. He is a great spirit, team player and fun to work with, which is always a tremendous benefit.”

Nichols resides in the greater Atlanta, Ga., area and will operate nationally from that base.