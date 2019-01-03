Body Shop Business
News/assured performance
ago

Assured Performance Appoints Chris Nichols Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Assured Performance Appoints Chris Nichols Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives

Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

VIDEO: Equalizer at SEMA 2018

Automakers Seeking New Autonomous Emergency Braking Applications as Competition Heats Up

ASE, ASE Education Foundation Announce Staff Changes

Caliber Collision and Abra Auto Body Repair Announce Merger

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

VIDEO: Educating Customers on Auto Insurance, Presented by Honda

SCRS Encourages Attendance at Jan. 16 Open Board Meeting

Assured Performance

Assured Performance has announced the appointment of Chris Nichols as vice president of sales and strategic initiatives. Nichols will assume responsibility for all sales activities, new product and service line introduction, and strategic growth initiatives.

Nichols has been in the collision and automotive coatings space for over 25 years and most recently held roles at FinishMaster as business director and previously at NAPA Auto Parts, where he was national director for Paint, Body & Equipment. He will be applying his extensive knowledge and experience to help drive sales to key accounts and other major initiatives planned for the future.

“I am thrilled to join the Assured Performance team and look forward to this opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to build on the outstanding foundation Assured Performance has established,” said Nichols. “We have a vast array of tools to now offer the collision industry. It is exciting to drive these game-changing initiatives into the industry and empower our partners and Network shops in 2019 and beyond.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Chris is a great addition to our team and is joining at a major period of growth for Assured Performance. Chris adds a critical skill set and extensive knowledge with a proven track record. He is a great spirit, team player and fun to work with, which is always a tremendous benefit.”

Nichols resides in the greater Atlanta, Ga., area and will operate nationally from that base.

Show Full Article