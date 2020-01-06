Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

Assured Performance announced it has appointed Craig Seelinger vice president of technical compliance and network support. Seelinger will operate as the liaison between Assured Performance and OEMs, tool and equipment manufacturers and all other industry stakeholders related to technical compliance requirements for certification and the ongoing maintenance of the collision industry repair and business standards. Seelinger will also assume overall management responsibility for the national network of five regional tele-coaches, field business analysts and all on-site inspector-auditors.

Click Here to Read More

Seelinger has extensive industry experience leading teams in similar capacities over the last 25-plus years. For the last nine years, Seelinger was the Vision+ program manager for BASF, and prior to that he was director of training and director of eBusiness for Sherwin-Williams.

“I am thrilled to join the Assured Performance team and look forward to this opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to build on the outstanding foundation Assured Performance has established,” said Seelinger. “Through ShopOps, RepairDOC and the Certified Repair Option, we have a full set of essential tools to offer the collision industry. It is exciting to be able to drive these game-changing initiatives into the industry and empower our network shops and OEM and insurer strategic partners in 2020 and beyond.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Craig adds a layer of professional management that is critical to the next phase and stage of development for Assured Performance as an organization. Also, Seelinger is undoubtedly one of the most talented professionals in the industry, especially when it comes to business systems and process management – the exact areas of focus for our Certified Repair Networks.”