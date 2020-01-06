Connect with us

News

Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Assured Performance announced it has appointed Craig Seelinger vice president of technical compliance and network support. Seelinger will operate as the liaison between Assured Performance and OEMs, tool and equipment manufacturers and all other industry stakeholders related to technical compliance requirements for certification and the ongoing maintenance of the collision industry repair and business standards. Seelinger will also assume overall management responsibility for the national network of five regional tele-coaches, field business analysts and all on-site inspector-auditors.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Seelinger has extensive industry experience leading teams in similar capacities over the last 25-plus years. For the last nine years, Seelinger was the Vision+ program manager for BASF, and prior to that he was director of training and director of eBusiness for Sherwin-Williams.

“I am thrilled to join the Assured Performance team and look forward to this opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to build on the outstanding foundation Assured Performance has established,” said Seelinger. “Through ShopOps, RepairDOC and the Certified Repair Option, we have a full set of essential tools to offer the collision industry. It is exciting to be able to drive these game-changing initiatives into the industry and empower our network shops and OEM and insurer strategic partners in 2020 and beyond.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Craig adds a layer of professional management that is critical to the next phase and stage of development for Assured Performance as an organization. Also, Seelinger is undoubtedly one of the most talented professionals in the industry, especially when it comes to business systems and process management – the exact areas of focus for our Certified Repair Networks.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

on

BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

on

HD Repair Forum’s 2020 Event Designed to Prepare Industry Leaders for Change and Growth

on

AASP/NJ Offers January Training Meeting on Employment Law
Advertisement
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Advertisement

Recent Posts

News: BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

News: Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

Events: HD Repair Forum’s 2020 Event Designed to Prepare Industry Leaders for Change and Growth

Associations: AASP/NJ Offers January Training Meeting on Employment Law

News: Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award
Current Video

Guess the Car

Advertisement

Digital Edition

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.