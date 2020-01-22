Connect with us

Assured Performance Appoints Regional Directors to Drive Certified Repair Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Assured Performance has announced the appointment of five regional directors to spearhead the launch of their national 5-STAR “Certified Repair Provider” (CRP) program.

The regional directors are Larry Seida, Midwest and Northeast regions; Brent Henkle, Southeast region; Gary Rowley, Southwest region; and Chuck Hunt, Northwest region. All of the regional directors have successful hands-on body shop ownership/management experience and extensive systems management expertise. Each now has a support team that answers directly to them as well as oversees field business analysts and on-site auditor-inspectors within their respective regions.

All of the regional directors will answer to Craig Seelinger, who was recently appointed vice president of Technical Compliance and Network Performance. They will operate as tele-coaches for the entire Certified Repair Provider Network of over 3,000 repair businesses, helping to implement and execute implementation of RepairDOC and the “Certified Repair Option” (CRO), as well as business improvement planning across the entire network, starting in January 2020.

The objective of the new Certified Repair Provider program is to enable the certified repairer to smoothly transition into new processes that deliver the highest quality output and exceptional customer experience while achieving the highest-level business performance. In the Certified Repair Provider model, a fully documented repair is the norm. In the near future, consumers and their insurers will have the option of a Certified Repair based upon blockchain technology principles providing proof of how the repair was performed, by whom, with what, and that all vehicle codes are functional.

“We are investing in these highly successful subject matter experts to ensure that shops have all the support they will need to capitalize on the new CRP business model,” said Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance. “Changing shop-insurer behavior will be difficult at best, but we are supplying significant resources to help with the assistance and support of strategic partners and those with a common vision. The rewards will be exponential for all stakeholders.”

