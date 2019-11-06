Assured Performance Appoints Vice President of Network Support and Implementation

Assured Performance has announced the appointment of Rachel Hinson to vice president of network support and implementation.

Hinson will lead a team of over 20 professionals that provide network support and development activities and new product and service line introduction for Assured Performance. She resides in the greater Saint Louis area and has opened Assured Performance centralized offices in that area to better support the national network.

Hinson will be applying her extensive knowledge and experience in customer care to help drive adaption of the Assured Performance toolset and other major initiatives planned for the future. For the past 19 years, she held the role of director of technology and business process with Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

“I’ve worked closely with Assured Performance for the last several years and admire what they have built,” said Hinson. “No other company offers the capabilities Assured Performance does. I am thrilled to lead the Assured Performance Network Support Team to ensure our certified repair providers and network partners are able to leverage our tools to maintain their market position as best in class and deliver documented certified repairs.”

Added Assured Performance CEO Scott Biggs, “Rachel is a fantastic addition to our team with her extensive knowledge and background in network support. Rachel will be extremely beneficial to our network. She has the leadership skills to help us deliver our next generation of business tools, marketing, systems and processes to support certification.”