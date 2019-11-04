Assured Performance Launches Integrated Repair Documentation System and Certified Repair Program

Assured Performance has announced the official national release of their patent-pending “repair documentation” system (RepairDOC) after years of development and several months of multiple pilot field tests.

RepairDOC is integrated with key data sources needed to provide a seamless and highly efficient method to electronically document every aspect of how a repair was performed, with what and by whom. The system follows blockchain technology principles to ensure that the documented proof is electronically verifiable, linked or chained to the VIN and maintained for the life of the vehicle as evidence.

RepairDOC interfaces seamlessly with shops’ repair data and leverages smart apps for the technician so documentation is as simple as taking a selfie. Also, key data such as scan data reports, parts purchases, repair procedure use and technician qualification is automatically connected to the VIN-based “repair docket” created by the system. As a result of real-world shop feedback during the pilots, shops are able to follow either a detailed quality control management approach or use the program in freeform mode.

Now, all parties – the repairer, consumer, insurer and vehicle manufacturer – can have visual proof and an official certificate that the vehicle was repaired properly and if they got what they paid for. To do so, the turnkey system provides “evidence” that the vehicle was repaired following OEM repair procedures by a properly trained technician using proper tools, and the vehicle was fully functional according to a final scan. This holds everyone accountable and mitigates everyone’s liability exposure. As an end result, the system provides an official serialized certificate illustrating the patent-pending “Certified Repair” for that specific vehicle.

“RepairDOC helps to shift the emphasis from the exhaustive time spent estimating how the damaged vehicle might be repaired to how it really was repaired supported by electronic proof,” said Scott Biggs, CEO and founder of Assured Performance. “Changing our collective mindset will be difficult for the industry, but as the research and testing have shown, the reward is a potential savings of eight to 14% in reduced friction cost and inefficiencies. Regardless, the new-generation vehicles demand this level of quality and accuracy.

Assured Performance has teamed up with numerous industry partners to create this new solution. They claim that repairers and insurers combined will save between eight to 14% of the LAE and settlement costs by reducing the need for costly on-site vehicle inspections, desk reviews and audits, supplement delays, diminished value and negotiating inefficiencies, and repair cycle delays.

“RepairDOC and the Certified Repair Option are meant to help all stakeholders across the industry keep pace with the vehicle technology and the increase in regulatory requirements,” said Biggs. “Working with our OEMs and other strategic partners, we are providing the industry with an open-architecture, API-driven platform to unlock endless new and better ways to do business. We are only limited by our imagination.”