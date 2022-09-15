asTech Announces Expanded Offerings

asTech, a Repairify company, has introduced changes and expanded offerings that will dramatically streamline shop workflow with one-stop access to diagnostics, ADAS insights, calibrations and programming for a shorter repair cycle and a more profitable shop.

One of the most notable new offerings is asTech’s patented diagnostic Rules Engine, now enhanced with the ability to customize. Through the company’s ongoing, comprehensive research and development efforts, asTech has built a robust and proprietary rules engine that can suggest when an alternative to the OEM scan tool can be safely and reliably used. It identifies vehicles based on VIN and determines the best scan tool type for the job. The asTech device offers a choice of two diagnostic scan types: remote OEM or OEM-compatible, which is an aftermarket scan that has been tested and validated by Repairify to perform as accurately as the OEM scan tool.

The Rules Engine also allows shops to customize the conditions for the recommendation to suit their repair workflow. The “shop rules” feature is especially useful for collision centers certified by a specific OEM that has scan tool requirements, or shops participating in insurance direct repair programs, which may also have influence on repair procedures. “This combination of technology and expertise helps us fulfill our mission of offering customers choice with confidence,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “By simplifying complex repairs, we address talent shortages and shorten repair cycle times, ultimately helping the customer’s bottom line. asTech’s expanded capabilities automate decisions and allows our customers to pick the right tool for the right job. Shop managers can have heightened confidence that asTech will help them make the best recommendation, with the added benefit of remote support from over 400 certified asTech technicians.”

The new asTech also features a powerful mobile app and the native ability to identify more calibrations using adasThink, the industry’s most advanced ADAS identification system. adasThink users can uncover the required calibrations, available tools and OEM-specified procedures to safely repair and calibrate ADAS systems. Identification takes just a few seconds by uploading the repair estimate and VIN number. These processes can also be further automated through available integrations with popular estimatic platform providers, such as CCC Intelligent Systems and Mitchell International. The enhanced asTech solution reduces key-to-key times, consolidates work in one place by enabling calibrations and OEM-level programming and helps keep shops in compliance with their direct repair insurance partners to achieve higher reimbursement rates.

