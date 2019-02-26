asTech Announces Partnership with AutoNation

Repairify, Inc., the makers of the asTech diagnostic device, has announced a partnership with AutoNation, Inc., America’s largest automotive retailer. The collaboration provides AutoNation with the technology required to perform pre- and post-diagnostic and electronic vehicle service for their 85 collision centers.

asTech says that its partnership with AutoNation will provide them with technical insights from thousands of AutoNation technicians working in automotive repair centers who are the first to interact with the latest in-vehicle technologies.

“Pre- and post-diagnostic scanning for collision repairs is fast becoming the new standard for the repair process,” said Scott Arnold, executive vice president, Customer Care and Brand Extensions, AutoNation. “The diagnostic process ensures onboard vehicle technology is operating properly after the repair of a collision event, which is essential to customer safety and the reliability of their vehicle. This enhanced technology capability continues to solidify our strategy to be the premier retailer and distributor of parts and professional repair services in the collision repair industry.”

Added asTech CEO Doug Kelly, “AutoNation is the nation’s largest auto retailer. We’re very excited about the partnership and their commitment to be the gold standard of repair providers. AutoNation’s expertise and vision provide an invaluable contribution to maintaining our position as an industry leader.”