asTech, Driven Brands Partner to Establish Diagnostics Program

asTech, a Repairify company, has announced a partnership with Driven Brands to establish a formal scanning diagnostics program that enables its network of collision repair centers to access the full suite of asTech solutions for quality repairs.

“We have experienced significant growth in a highly fragmented automotive services market segment, so we look to partner with best-in-class suppliers who can support our large-scale franchise family,” said Arlo Johnson, senior vice president of Claims Services for Collision, Driven Brands. “This helps us continue delivering high-quality, safe repairs on time to our valued customers across the network.”

Driven Brands, the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive collision service businesses such as ABRA, CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA and more, has access to the complete asTech portfolio of offerings.

These offerings include asTech’s signature remote OEM diagnostic scanning, OEM-compatible local scanning, adasThink OEM-sourced calibration insights, instructions and intelligence, remote ADAS calibrations, and electronic repair events and programming.