asTech Launches Connect by asTech App

This week, asTech announced that it will begin rolling out Connect by asTech, a fresh, user-friendly update to their app that will help shops better manage their diagnostics workflow. New features available through Connect by asTech include:
- Access to all shop locations on one device
- Tracking the the live status of devices and requests
- New submission forms for easier submission of requests
- Getting notified when a job is complete
- Receiving greater visibility into request details
- Live communication with the chat feature
- Access to view, download and share documents
For more information on Connect by asTech, click here.