asTech Launches Connect by asTech App

This week, asTech announced that it will begin rolling out Connect by asTech, a fresh, user-friendly update to their app that will help shops better manage their diagnostics workflow. New features available through Connect by asTech include:

  • Access to all shop locations on one device 
  • Tracking the the live status of devices and requests 
  • New submission forms for easier submission of requests 
  • Getting notified when a job is complete 
  • Receiving greater visibility into request details 
  • Live communication with the chat feature 
  • Access to view, download and share documents 

For more information on Connect by asTech, click here.

