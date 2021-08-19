asTech Supports Industry Position on Multi-Brand Scan Tools

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced support for the recent position statement released by the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association taking a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket.



“We stand behind these organizations who play an important role in the development of practices and standards in the automotive industry,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify. “The market has indicated the need for flexible cost options across the spectrum of automotive repair events. We believe that multi-brand scan tools, when validated for accuracy, can provide a complementary approach to safely complete repairs.”



The statement was independently released earlier this month, solidifies the three organizations’ position on common diagnostic processes and was produced after consultation with subject matter experts in both OE scanning and multi-brand aftermarket tools. The statement makes it clear to the industry that consumers and repair facilities are best served when multi-brand scan tools are available.



“While asTech is known for its focus on providing original equipment manufacturer-only tools, our extensive research has enabled us to develop a validation process that allows us to include access to aftermarket scans through our recently patented routing process while still providing the same accuracy and safety we are known for,” said Maurice Tuff, chief technology officer of Repairify. “We will be launching asTech Duo in the coming weeks, which will provide customers with the flexibility they need to meet their ever-changing scanning, diagnostic and calibration needs.”



asTech identified the need to validate aftermarket tools following their increased use in the market during the repair process. Through extensive research and development, the asTech team has been able to identify when an aftermarket tool can be safely used and has incorporated this insight into its diagnostic process. AsTech’s new solution, asTech Duo, provides collision and mechanical repair shops with access to the leading validated aftermarket and OEM scan tools so they can perform repairs efficiently, accurately and affordably.



More details on asTech Duo will be released separately.