Connect with us

News

asTech Supports Industry Position on Multi-Brand Scan Tools

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced support for the recent position statement released by the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and Auto Care Association taking a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket.  
 
“We stand behind these organizations who play an important role in the development of practices and standards in the automotive industry,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify. “The market has indicated the need for flexible cost options across the spectrum of automotive repair events. We believe that multi-brand scan tools, when validated for accuracy, can provide a complementary approach to safely complete repairs.”
 
The statement was independently released earlier this month, solidifies the three organizations’ position on common diagnostic processes and was produced after consultation with subject matter experts in both OE scanning and multi-brand aftermarket tools. The statement makes it clear to the industry that consumers and repair facilities are best served when multi-brand scan tools are available. 
 
“While asTech is known for its focus on providing original equipment manufacturer-only tools, our extensive research has enabled us to develop a validation process that allows us to include access to aftermarket scans through our recently patented routing process while still providing the same accuracy and safety we are known for,” said Maurice Tuff, chief technology officer of Repairify. “We will be launching asTech Duo in the coming weeks, which will provide customers with the flexibility they need to meet their ever-changing scanning, diagnostic and calibration needs.”
 
asTech identified the need to validate aftermarket tools following their increased use in the market during the repair process. Through extensive research and development, the asTech team has been able to identify when an aftermarket tool can be safely used and has incorporated this insight into its diagnostic process. AsTech’s new solution, asTech Duo, provides collision and mechanical repair shops with access to the leading validated aftermarket and OEM scan tools so they can perform repairs efficiently, accurately and affordably.
 
More details on asTech Duo will be released separately. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For more information, visit astech.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

News: Seidner’s Collision Centers Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

News: Brent Henkle Joins Elite Body Shop Solutions

Consolidators: 1Collision Hires New Director of Location Development

Associations: SEMA Awards Nearly $300,000 in Scholarships

Advertisement

on

asTech Supports Industry Position on Multi-Brand Scan Tools

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

People on the Move

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Spot Welding vs. Plug Welding, Part 2

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: People on the Move

News: Consolidator Report

News: asTech Supports Industry Position on Multi-Brand Scan Tools
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

AFC Finishing Systems

AFC Finishing Systems
Contact: Justin HaganPhone: 530-533-8907Fax: 530-533-0179
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business