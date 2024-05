asTech announced it will be hosting its next Lunch & Learn webinar on June 3 at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will cover dynamic calibrations and how to build a complete repair plan and verify the repairs with each vehicle.

Industry experts Kris Bjerke, Sam Poradish, Michael Terry and Derek Mohart will discuss how these missed calibrations cost shops money and put them at legal risk for unsafe vehicles.

To register for the webinar, click here.