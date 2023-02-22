 Atlas Copco Celebrates 150 Years of Innovations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Atlas Copco Celebrates 150 Years of Innovations

Atlas Copco, founded in Stockholm in 1873, commemorated its 150th anniversary by ringing NASDAQ’s opening bell in New York City on Feb. 21, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Atlas Copco, founded in Stockholm in 1873, celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and to commemorate this milestone, representatives from the company joined in ringing NASDAQ’s opening bell in New York City on Feb. 21, 2023.

Related Articles

During a century and a half, Atlas Copco has been driving development and delivering breakthrough innovations to customers in many different industries.Mats Rahmström, CEO and President of the Atlas Copco Group

“We are extremely proud of our past, and we continue to shape the future through our technologies and service solutions,” said Mats Rahmström, CEO and president of the Atlas Copco Group. “Much has changed since 1873 when we were a small local start-up. But I think our founders would recognize our innovative spirit, the passion shown by our employees and our dedication to drive development together with our customers.”

Atlas Copco was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and initially delivered equipment for construction of the Swedish railroad system. Since then, the Group has evolved and today supports customers in many different industries, enabling everything from food production to space travel.

“We have a very strong company culture of welcoming different perspectives and empowering our employees to take decisions,” said Rahmström. “I believe a large part of our success is built on our ability to adapt, while always focusing on delivering value for our customers. We would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, owners and colleagues around the world and look forward to good cooperation in the years to come.”

You May Also Like

News

ASE Releases Chairman’s Message

New ASE Chairman Homer Hogg talks about ASE certification, remote testing and new tests covering vehicle technology.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that Homer Hogg, the new chairman of ASE and vice president, Truck Service for TravelCenters of America, has released his chairman's message:

It is an honor and a privilege to take on the role of chairman of ASE. Having served on the board since 2015, I have seen the valuable service ASE provides to the industry. Their focus on the advancement of service professionals through testing and certification benefits employers, consumers, and most importantly, service professionals themselves.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC Reports Third Straight Year of Growth in AI Auto Claims

CCC reports the application of advanced computer vision AI for claims processing increased 60% year-over-year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Schwartz Advisors Reps Autobody Jobbers Warehouse

Schwartz served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to ABJ in its sale to Automotive Systems Warehouse.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

GM Partner Perks members can now use the GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours Prepaid Mastercard to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Northwood University Opens Registration for Aftermarket 101

Northwood University announced that registration is now open for Aftermarket 101, a two-day introduction to the automotive aftermarket industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CRASH Network Releases Results of Insurer Report Card

Twenty-nine auto insurers out of more than 87 received a grade of B or higher from collision repairers for customer service and how well they work to ensure quality repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers