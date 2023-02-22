Atlas Copco Celebrates 150 Years of Innovations

Atlas Copco, founded in Stockholm in 1873, celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and to commemorate this milestone, representatives from the company joined in ringing NASDAQ’s opening bell in New York City on Feb. 21, 2023.

During a century and a half, Atlas Copco has been driving development and delivering breakthrough innovations to customers in many different industries.

“We are extremely proud of our past, and we continue to shape the future through our technologies and service solutions,” said Mats Rahmström, CEO and president of the Atlas Copco Group. “Much has changed since 1873 when we were a small local start-up. But I think our founders would recognize our innovative spirit, the passion shown by our employees and our dedication to drive development together with our customers.”

Atlas Copco was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and initially delivered equipment for construction of the Swedish railroad system. Since then, the Group has evolved and today supports customers in many different industries, enabling everything from food production to space travel.

“We have a very strong company culture of welcoming different perspectives and empowering our employees to take decisions,” said Rahmström. “I believe a large part of our success is built on our ability to adapt, while always focusing on delivering value for our customers. We would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, owners and colleagues around the world and look forward to good cooperation in the years to come.”