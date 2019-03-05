Atlas Copco Compressors Acquires Appleton Compressor Service & Supply

Atlas Copco Compressors announced it has acquired Appleton Compressor Service & Supply, Inc. Appleton offers a wide range of equipment, including air compressors, vacuum pumps and air treatment equipment. As a long-established distributor of Atlas Copco, the company specializes in air installations and associated services.

“We are proud to take on the legacy of Appleton Compressor and turn the territory of Wisconsin into a factory direct branch of Atlas Copco Compressors, allowing us to get closer to our customers,” said Robert Eshelman, general manager for Atlas Copco Compressors LLC in the U.S.

The acquired business legally becomes part of Atlas Copco Compressors LLC. Appleton is located in Menasha, Wis. As with all acquisitions, Atlas Copco has appointed an integration manager who will take the company from distributor to a factory direct branch.