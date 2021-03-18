Atlas Copco Named Don Schumacher Racing’s Official Compressed Air Provider

Atlas Copco Compressors announced that Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) and Don Schumacher Precision Manufacturing (DSM) have named the company their official compressed air technology partner for the fifth consecutive year.

Atlas Copco will provide high-quality air compressors, dryers and accessories to drag racing’s winningest team and its manufacturing arm through the partnership.

“The two ingredients we rely on for our racing operations and manufacturing centers are electricity and compressed air,” said Mike Lewis, senior vice president at DSR. “Atlas Copco has been a reliable partner for many years providing quiet, efficient, compressed air at both our headquarters and on the track.”

Atlas Copco’s partnership with the company began in 2016 when DSR/DSM expanded the race shop and machining center, installing a new Atlas Copco, the GA 26 VSD+ air compressor system. The GA VSD+ series continues to provide DSR with substantial energy savings, a small footprint and significant noise reduction.

The VSD (variable speed drive) compressor has reduced DSR/DSM’s energy costs by adjusting the air supply to match demand. Atlas Copco has also provided AirNet piping systems to support the compressor.

“We are proud to continue working with Don Schumacher Racing again in 2021,” said Paul Humphreys, vice president of communications and branding for Atlas Copco. “For obvious reasons, 2020 was a tough year, and we were impressed with how the entire team at DSR adapted, including making PPE equipment for first responders, and we can’t wait to see what they do on the track in 2021.”