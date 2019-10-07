The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) will honor recipients of its prestigious National Excellence in Training Awards at an upcoming reception during Industry Week in Las Vegas. The reception will be held at the Venetian Hotel-Sands Expo Center, Casanova Rooms 604-605 on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. All with an interest in training are welcome to attend.

The 2019 winners of the ATMC National Excellence in Training Awards are:

Motor Coach Industries, “Motorcoach Technician Apprenticeship Program” (grand award winner)

ACDelco and Raytheon Professional Services (collaborative program), “ACDelco Technician Training Program”

Quarto Technical Services, “Automotive Electronics and Software Boot Camp”

These annual awards shine a spotlight on highly effective or innovative training programs and emphasize the importance of training to the success of the transportation industry. All programs submitted for the award are judged by a panel of peers on how the program addresses critical components that comprise a well-structured training program.

Current sponsors of the ATMC reception include ASE, Snap-on, Gates and Drive.

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of training and professional development within the transportation service industry. A division of ASE, the council helps members keep up with innovations in automotive training by facilitating interaction among its members and serves as a leadership forum for training professionals to promote world class training standards in the automotive, heavy duty and related industries.

For more information about ATMC, visit www.atmc.org.