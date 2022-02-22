 Audi Approves UpdatePromise as Technician Video Walk-Around Provider
Audi Approves UpdatePromise as Tech Video Walk-Around Provider

News

Audi Approves UpdatePromise as Tech Video Walk-Around Provider

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

UpdatePromise, the leading consumer experience SaaS solution in the automotive industry, announced it has become an Audi-approved vendor for their technician video walk-arounds.

“Today’s consumer expects a digital experience,” said Brandon Nixon, national sales director at UpdatePromise. “According to Wyzowl (wyzowl.com), people watch online videos an average of 19 hours per day. Eighty-eight percent of those same people say that they’ve been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video.

“UpdatePromise’s data shows a direct correlation in upsells when dealers include a video showing their vehicle and explaining technicians’ findings to the customer when recommending additional repairs or services. The videos result in increased consumer trust, sales and profits.”

Audi USA provides incentives to their dealerships that utilize an approved technician video walk-around provider such as UpdatePromise to meet the expectations of today’s consumers.

UpdatePromise is an all-inclusive CEMS focused on fixed operations that helps dealerships build trust with their customers, increase retention and increase profits with its video walk-around feature. Additional CEMS Video features include:

  • Draw or create mark-ups directly over videos and photos to demonstrate issues
  • Internal notes for technicians to effectively communicate to advisors
  • Talk to text options to reduce time spent typing notes
  • Advisor review and approval before sending to customers

“Our strategic partnership with Audi USA will incentivize more dealerships to adopt the video walk-around technology to meet the demands of today’s digital consumer,” said Curtis Nixon, president and CEO of UpdatePromise. “The future success of any dealership is dependent upon innovation within the fixed operations department. More importantly however, is the ability to provide dealer principles and decision makers with transparent data about their fixed operations that will allow them to make informed, data-driven decisions. The Audi USA video walk-around program provides that transparency with the addition of the data and analytics provided by UpdatePromise.”

For more information on UpdatePromise, visit updatepromise.com.

