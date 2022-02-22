Audi Approves UpdatePromise as Technician Video Walk-Around Provider

UpdatePromise, the leading consumer experience SaaS solution in the automotive industry, announced it has become an Audi-approved vendor for their technician video walk-arounds.

“Today’s consumer expects a digital experience,” said Brandon Nixon, national sales director at UpdatePromise. “According to Wyzowl (wyzowl.com), people watch online videos an average of 19 hours per day. Eighty-eight percent of those same people say that they’ve been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video.

“UpdatePromise’s data shows a direct correlation in upsells when dealers include a video showing their vehicle and explaining technicians’ findings to the customer when recommending additional repairs or services. The videos result in increased consumer trust, sales and profits.”

Audi USA provides incentives to their dealerships that utilize an approved technician video walk-around provider such as UpdatePromise to meet the expectations of today’s consumers.