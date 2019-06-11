Body Shop Business
Audi Recalls First Fully-Electric Vehicle Sold in U.S.

Audi recently issued a voluntary recall of approximately 540 E-Tron SUV models sold in the U.S. because of the risk of moisture seeping into the battery cell through a wiring harness glitch, according to a Bloomberg article.

The company isn’t aware of any fires or injuries because of the flaw, which affects a total of 1,644 models. The E-Tron, which went on sale in the U.S. in April, is Audi’s first fully-electric car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the lithium-ion battery technology that powers electric cars is still evolving, and there is no consensus on safe system design, according to the article.

Audi said there have been five instances globally where a battery fault light turned on because of the moisture issue. It began contacting E-Tron owners in the U.S. prior to a warning from federal safety regulators and should have a repair available by August, according to the article.

To read the full article, click here.

