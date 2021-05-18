Autel Announces MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Tablet

Autel US has introduced the MaxiSYS MS909CV Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics tablet, adding extensive hardware and software enhancements, including starting and charging system analysis software and hardware and ADAS software for multiple vehicle classes.

Click Here to Read More

The MaxiSYS MS909CV is an Android-based touchscreen tablet with upgraded processor and memory storage compatible with more than 80 models of light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The 9.7-inch wireless tablet performs extensive vehicle diagnostics, including the ability to read/erase codes (active and inactive codes), view and graph live data, and perform active tests. The tablet includes a Bluetooth-enabled vehicle communication interface (VCI)/J2534 pass-thru programmer, the MaxiBAS B200 battery, starting and charging system tester and alligator clamps, and multimeter and amp clamp.

The tablet, powered by an Octa-Core processor and supportive 126 GB storage memory, includes ADAS calibration software for Class 3 to 5 vehicles and Class 6 to 8 vehicles with dynamically calibrated systems. The MS909CV features the dynamic Android 7 operating system, enabling contextual code definitions and access to repair information, technical service bulletins and OE service campaigns. The MS909CV includes a one-year limited warranty and a year of free software updates.

For more information, contact your authorized Autel supplier or visit autel.com.