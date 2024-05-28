 Autel Approved for Nissan Central Gateway Access

Registered users can now access secured systems and perform complete diagnostics on select late-model Nissans.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Autel announced that its tablets have been approved for Nissan Central Gateway (CGW) access via AutoAuth, the aftermarket tool OE-authentication service, enabling registered users to access secured systems and perform complete diagnostics on select late-model Nissans.

By registering their shop and tablet at AutoAuth, Autel users can perform diagnostics and service tasks such as clearing codes, bidirectional controls, Active Tests, Special Functions and ADAS calibration on security gateway-equipped Nissan vehicles. As Stellantis did previously, Nissan implemented its security gateway to prevent unauthorized access to the vehicle network. 

Nissan vehicles currently included in this coverage are 2020 and newer Sentras, 2022 and newer Pathfinders, and 2021 and newer Rogues. 

This Nissan gateway access is available now on Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, MS909, MS906PRO and MS906PRO-TS, and the remaining Autel tablets by May 30, 2024.   

Autel users should visit AutoAuth.com to create an account and register their shop and Autel tool. There’s a $50 annual charge per shop. It includes five tools and five users. The tablet must have an active Autel subscription and be Wi-Fi enabled. 

Stellantis vehicle gateway access has been available on Autel tablets through AutoAuth since 2020. Stellantis, then FCA, started equipping its vehicles with a Security Gateway in  2017 models. Stellantis badges include Jeep, Maserati, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Ram vehicles. In the same way as Nissan’s CGW, the Stellantis security module prevents non-authenticated users from performing diagnostics, including bidirectional controls, calibrations, relearns and even code clearing. 

Autel users can visit AutoAuth.com to register their shop and tools for Nissan and Stellantis coverage. 

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
